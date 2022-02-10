Police warrant executed at Chesterfield property part of two-day strike on organised crime

Witnesses described seeing a large police presence in Mastin Moor earlier this week as police descended on a house on Edale Road.

South Yorkshire Police have now revealed the raid was executed by the Operation Fortify organised crime team who carried out 17 warrants targeting premises across Rotherham, Sheffield, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire on Monday, February 7, and Tuesday, February 8.

A number of business premises and vehicles linked to suspects were also searched with support from specialist resources, the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), National Crime Agency (NCA), Derbyshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

Police executed the warrant in Mastin Moor as part of a two-day strike on Monday, February 7, and Tuesday, February 8

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering as a result of the operation.

Two others, not connected to the initiative, were arrested for possession of a firearm, theft and recall to prison.

Officers seized an estimated £120,000 cash, 2kg of suspected Class A drugs plus 180 individual wraps.

They also seized over £60,000 worth of high value property including gold and a Rolex watch.

T/Superintendent Andy Wright said: “This isn’t the first time we’ve held dedicated days of action to target organised crime in Rotherham, and it certainly won’t be the last.

“These warrants have come as part of a long-standing investigation into organised crime. This is just one example of similar investigations we have ongoing and should act a warning to those involved in organised crime that it could be your door we come knocking at next.

“This week has been about targeting those suspected to be benefiting from organised crime, including supplying Class A drugs, intimidating people using violence and profiting from the proceeds of crime.

“I hope people are starting to see the proactive approach we are taking to disrupt gang crime in Rotherham. Our work is very much ongoing and we value the community intelligence we receive. Please continue to report information to us.

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you will remain 100 per cent anonymous – they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or the IP address of the device you use.”