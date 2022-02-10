Driver uses ‘urgent tip run’ as excuse to hit speeds of nearly 100mph in Chesterfield
Police stopped a motorist in Chesterfield who said that they needed to drive at nearly 100mph as they were on an ‘urgent tip run’.
On Wednesday, February 9, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had spotted a Mercedes travelling on the Dronfield Bypass that was reaching speeds of 95mph.
After the car was pulled over in Chesterfield, the driver attempted to justify this to officers by telling them that they were on an “urgent tip run”.
The motorist was issued with a ticket for speeding.