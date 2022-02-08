Witnesses describe large police presence as officers execute warrant in Derbyshire village

Police executed the warrant at a house on Edale Road, Mastin Moor yesterday (February 7)

The raid was carried out on Monday morning at a house on Edale Road in Mastin Moor.

In a post on Facebook, Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said further information will be released “as and when able to be” as they moved to reassure residents that there is no wider risk to the public.

They added: “We would also like to thank the local community for their patience during today's warrant.”

Some residents reported seeing officers as they rushed to carry out the warrant, with one reporting a total of 11 police cars attending the address.