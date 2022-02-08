Witnesses describe large police presence as officers execute warrant in Derbyshire village
There was a large police presence in a Derbyshire village yesterday (February 7) as officers executed a warrant.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:45 am
The raid was carried out on Monday morning at a house on Edale Road in Mastin Moor.
In a post on Facebook, Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said further information will be released “as and when able to be” as they moved to reassure residents that there is no wider risk to the public.
They added: “We would also like to thank the local community for their patience during today's warrant.”
Some residents reported seeing officers as they rushed to carry out the warrant, with one reporting a total of 11 police cars attending the address.