Man charged with murder of woman in Derbyshire

Kathryn Jane Harris, who was known as Katy, was found with critical injuries at her home in Oak Crescent, Littleover, at around 7.15am on Sunday, February 6, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conrad Iyayi, 44, of the same address, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with murder.

He will appear before magistrates in Derby today (Tuesday, February 8).

Kathryn’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Derbyshire police say officers forensic support units will continue to work in the Oak Crescent area over the coming days.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation – including any drivers with dashcam who drove along The Hollow between midnight and 7.15am on February 6.

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference 22*073295.