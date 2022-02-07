Police find cannabis farm in Chesterfield posing 'huge fire risk'

Officers from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said the grow in the Whittington area posed a ‘huge fire risk’.

They also revealed that one person had been arrested in connection with the find and posted images of the cannabis farm on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the unit said: “Another cannabis farm located and destroyed. One arrested for drugs offences.

“If nothing else these are a huge fire risk.”

Police say they have found and destroyed a cannabis farm in Chesterfield. Image: Derbyshire police.