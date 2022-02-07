Police find cannabis farm in Chesterfield posing 'huge fire risk'
Police say they have found and destroyed a cannabis farm in Chesterfield.
Officers from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said the grow in the Whittington area posed a ‘huge fire risk’.
They also revealed that one person had been arrested in connection with the find and posted images of the cannabis farm on social media.
A spokesperson for the unit said: “Another cannabis farm located and destroyed. One arrested for drugs offences.
“If nothing else these are a huge fire risk.”