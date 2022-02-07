Police find cannabis farm in Chesterfield posing 'huge fire risk'

Police say they have found and destroyed a cannabis farm in Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 7th February 2022, 6:56 pm

Officers from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said the grow in the Whittington area posed a ‘huge fire risk’.

They also revealed that one person had been arrested in connection with the find and posted images of the cannabis farm on social media.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “Another cannabis farm located and destroyed. One arrested for drugs offences.

“If nothing else these are a huge fire risk.”

