"Vulnerable" Derbyshire man went on destructive rampage after losing supported accommodation, court hears

Brett Brentnall, 50, had lived in assisted housing for nearly 30 years following the death of his mother in 1993 when care bosses moved him into his own flat in early 2021.

Chesterfield Magistrate Court heard Brentnall’s offending – consisting of random acts of criminal damage and public outbursts – began around the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley described how on September 13 last year the defendant was seen pulling on door handles and “kicking out” at parked cars at an Alfreton car park.

Brett Brentnall had lived in assisted housing for nearly 30 years when care bosses moved him into his own flat in early 2021

Days later, on September 18, he etched a two-foot scratch in a neighbour’s bar bonnet and a dent in it’s roof.

On September 24 he was seen pulling an electric box from the wall of a building and “throwing it in the air” – however his behaviour escalated the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bickley told how Brentnall’s neighbour was returning home when she encountered him in the stairway “swinging” for the fire alarm button.

She said: “He hit the alarm with his fist and was blocking her way getting into her flat – he confronted her with verbal abuse but she couldn’t understand what he was saying because he was screaming.”

Magistrates heard the woman often avoided going home in fear of bumping into Brentnall. Finally, on April 13 this year, he “donkey” kicked a neighbour’s car before walking away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the above offences were committed while the defendant was serving a two-year community order for another public fracas during which he was seen “stumbling” around drunk in the road while making a gun gesture at a passing motorist.

Brentnall, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton, admitted threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

His solicitor Abbie Edwards told magistrates: “It was deemed appropriate to move him out of supported accommodation in 2021 into his own flat with visits twice a week from mental health workers.

"He is a vulnerable adult with significant learning difficulties – in addition to these vulnerabilities are naivety and his kind nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been taken advantage of by people in the local community.”