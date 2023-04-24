Bethany Herbert, 30, called police herself after being told by staff at a Clay Cross pub she was too drunk – at about 10.30pm on April 6.

After she gave her location an officer found her with the child in a car park “unsteady” on her feet with slurred speech and smelling of alcohol.

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley said: “In his opinion she was not in a fit state to care for a baby in a pram.”

Herbert’s partner – who worked in the pub where Herbert had been drinking – was also drunk when the officer spoke to him on the phone, said Ms Bickley.

The defendant gave officers a roadside breath sample which read 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court heard.

Herbert, who had no previous convictions, told police she had drunk “a couple” of pints in the pub with the 10-month-old child.

Representing herself in court, she told magistrates: “I should not have been in charge of my child – I saw a few friends and started talking. I’m truly sorry.”

The court heard Herbert’s contact with the baby was currently being supervised by social services.

Herbert, of High Street, Clay Cross, admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

A magistrate told her: “Quite unfortunate circumstances have led to his. We note that no harm has come to your child and social services are involved.”