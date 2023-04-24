News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
2 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
3 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
4 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
5 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Derbyshire mum seen “swaying” and “slurring” with pram hauled before court

A Derbyshire mum was hauled before magistrates being seen “swaying” and “slurring” while pushing her child in a pram after a pub session.

By Ben McVay
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST

Bethany Herbert, 30, called police herself after being told by staff at a Clay Cross pub she was too drunk – at about 10.30pm on April 6.

After she gave her location an officer found her with the child in a car park “unsteady” on her feet with slurred speech and smelling of alcohol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley said: “In his opinion she was not in a fit state to care for a baby in a pram.”

Bethany Herbert, 30, called police herself after being told by staff at a Clay Cross pub she was too drunkBethany Herbert, 30, called police herself after being told by staff at a Clay Cross pub she was too drunk
Bethany Herbert, 30, called police herself after being told by staff at a Clay Cross pub she was too drunk
Most Popular

Herbert’s partner – who worked in the pub where Herbert had been drinking – was also drunk when the officer spoke to him on the phone, said Ms Bickley.

The defendant gave officers a roadside breath sample which read 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: “Predatory” Chesterfield pensioner blamed young female victim for sex...

Herbert, who had no previous convictions, told police she had drunk “a couple” of pints in the pub with the 10-month-old child.

Representing herself in court, she told magistrates: “I should not have been in charge of my child – I saw a few friends and started talking. I’m truly sorry.”

The court heard Herbert’s contact with the baby was currently being supervised by social services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Herbert, of High Street, Clay Cross, admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

A magistrate told her: “Quite unfortunate circumstances have led to his. We note that no harm has come to your child and social services are involved.”

Herbert was handed a 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.