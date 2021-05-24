Officers in Shirebrook issued a fine to a truck driver transporting tonnes of soil and rubble without a safety net covering.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped the lorry carrying tonnes of materials ‘without the appropriate safety netting covering’ earlier today (Monday, May 24).

Officers issued the driver with a ticket and in a post on Facebook outlined there were ‘growing concerns’ that people are frequently transporting unsecure and unsafe loads.

It comes after a ‘doting’ Derbyshire granddad was killed in front of his wife and grandchildren when a concrete block fell of a lorry and smashed through their windscreen.

Steve Oscroft and his family.

Steven Oscroft, from Shirebrook was taking his two grandchildren out strawberry picking in Ollerton when the incident happened in Netherfield Lane in Perlethorpe cum Budby.

The 60-year-old had wanted to seize an opportunity for a family day out during the easing of lockdown measures on July 7, 2019.

But he died at the scene when the concrete smashed through the windscreen of his Hyundai IX35 while his wife and two grandchildren who were also in the car were unharmed.

A 64-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of dangerous driving and released without charge after Nottinghamshire's serious collision investigation concluded there were no offences against the driver or the haulage company in question.

On Tuesday, May 4, the inquest determined that Mr Oscroft died as a result of a road traffic collision after a piece of concrete fell from an uncovered part of a lorry from Paul Wainwright Construction Services in Hucknall.

The 60-year-old’s family have called for there to be stricter rules for drivers and companies which carry loads along with tougher penalties for those who break them.

Shirebrook SNT encouraged drivers of heavy load vehicles to transport goods safely, writing: “We have today stopped and ticketed a lorry carrying tonnes of soil and rubble without the appropriate safety netting covering.

“There has been growing concerns of this happening way to often - due to an unfortunate incident recently and though things have improved, it is clearly still ongoing.

“We will continue to do our best but URGE Lorry drivers to THINK when travelling with loads like this.”