Police appeal after elderly woman's purse was stolen out of her bag in Derbyshire

A CCTV image of a potential male suspect has been released by police in connection to a theft in Derbyshire.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:03 pm

As part of the force’s Caught on Camera appeal, officers are urging the public to help them locate a man they wish to speak to after an elderly woman’s purse was stolen out of her bag in Boyes, Ripley.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on May 12 while the victim was shopping.

Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 and reference number 21000261207.

An elderly woman had her purse stolen in Boyes, Ripley on May 12.

