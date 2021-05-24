Motorcyclist wanted by Derbyshire police after allegedly failing to stop for officers

Derbyshire police are urging the public to help them locate a man who they are keen to speak to after he allegedly evaded police.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:22 pm

The motorcyclist, who was riding without registration plates according to police, is claimed to have failed to stop for officers in Bolsover on April 28.

Shirebrook Police Safer Neighbourhood Team published a CCTV image of the suspect on social media, asking residents to help them find him.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact the SNT quoting reference 21000233175.

Shirebrook SNT have released an image of a man they are keen to speak to after he allegedly failed to stop for officers in Bolsover.

The incident is claimed to have occurred on April 28.