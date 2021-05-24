Man taken to hospital for assessment after incident near Chesterfield Tesco superstore

A man has been taken to hospital for a mental health assessment following an incident on a busy Chesterfield road yesterday.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:01 pm
Police said several calls from members of the public reporting the vulnerable man near Tesco, on Lockoford Lane, yesterday morning

Derbyshire Constabulary said they received several calls from members of the public reporting a vulnerable man in the carriageway near the Tesco Extra store, on Lockoford Lane, on Sunday morning (May 23).

A spokesperson for the force added: “One person reported the man had reached inside his car. Officers arrived and the man was taken for a mental health assessment.”

