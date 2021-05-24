Man taken to hospital for assessment after incident near Chesterfield Tesco superstore
A man has been taken to hospital for a mental health assessment following an incident on a busy Chesterfield road yesterday.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:01 pm
Derbyshire Constabulary said they received several calls from members of the public reporting a vulnerable man in the carriageway near the Tesco Extra store, on Lockoford Lane, on Sunday morning (May 23).
A spokesperson for the force added: “One person reported the man had reached inside his car. Officers arrived and the man was taken for a mental health assessment.”