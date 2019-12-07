Tributes to 'fun loving' 36-year-old who died in Chesterfield crash

The family of a 'fun loving’ Chesterfield man who died in a crash in the town have paid tribute to him.

Simon Catterall, of Enfield Road, Chesterfield, died at the scene of the collision between a dark coloured Audi and two pedestrians on Saltergate at 2.20pm on Saturday, November 30.

The female pedestrian was taken to the Northern General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Mr Catterall’s family have now released a statement paying tribute to the ‘fun loving’ 36-year-old, as well thanking members of the public and emergency services who tried to save him.

“Simon tragically leaves behind his beautiful wife, as well as his mother, brother and little niece,” the statement reads.

“As a family we are absolutely devastated to lose Simon.

“He was such a fun loving character who loved his wife so, so much. She was his absolute life and they genuinely were what everyone describes as love birds.

“We are eternally grateful to all the emergency services that attended that day and to everyone that helped on the roadside. We don’t know how to ever thank you.

“The support from everyone has been overwhelming from the police, the Northern General ICU care team, our friends, family and our places of work.

“We are so grateful for the kind words and support we have received.”

The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.