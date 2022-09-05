Teen firebug who destroyed two schools in Derbyshire arson spree given hospital order at court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Brady, 19, left two schools and a Grade I listed church in ruins during his three-month rampage.

The teenager started seven fires across Derbyshire between October and December 2020 and was arrested when he was found in a churchyard as a vicar gave a statement to police.

Johnny Brady, 19, left two schools and a Grade I listed church in ruins during his three-month rampage, including Ravensdale Infant School, Mickleover, pictured on fire here

Brady, then aged 17, read online about the news coverage of his crimes which left a digital trail which helped cops track him down.

He targeted All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, Derbyshire, which was built in the 14th and 15th centuries, and was destroyed by the fire on December 3.

Another blaze he started gutted St Mary’s Catholic School on October 3 and the second destroyed Ravensdale Infant School on October 5.

St Mary's Catholic school in Derby was so badly damaged it had to be demolished and then rebuilt at a cost of £8million.

Between October 6 and October 16 minor damage was caused to the Orangery Café in Markeaton Park, St Mathew’s Church in Darley Abbey, Mackworth Community Centre and St Paul’s Church in Quarndon, Derbyshire.

At Derby Crown Court on Friday, Brady pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson and one charge of burglary and was given a hospital order.

These court orders mean the defendant cannot be discharged from hospital unless the Secretary of State for Justice or a tribunal says he can leave.

Superintendent Sarah McAughtrie said after the sentence was handed down: “The series of fires had an enormous impact on the Derby community and left those who live in the city in real fear.

“As a parent, I know what schools mean to children and the destruction of two much-loved buildings was a huge loss to everyone involved with them.

"It also further disrupted the education of those pupils at a time when they were just getting back to a sense of normality after the previous months of home schooling.

“The only fortunate part of this devastating series of arson attacks was that, miraculously, nobody was seriously hurt in the fires – but that was certainly more luck than judgment.”

Police were short of information on the first six attacks but from CCTV trawls around the half dozen sites they knew the perpetrator was using a bike or scooter.

When an officer was sent to take a statement from a vicar following the sixth blaze at St Paul’s Church in Quarndon, Brady appeared at the churchyard and gave an implausible reason for being at the location of the suspected arson attack.

He was arrested and a search of his home led to the discovery of a mountain bike and an e-scooter, as well as a phone and a computer.

Digital forensics experts found Brady looked for news items and social media posts about fires in the areas – just hours after the fires had been set.

Detectives then spent hours reconstructing the CCTV images of the bike seen in the areas of the attacks using the mountain bike that had been seized from his home – which marched one seen on CCTV footage.

He was released on bail, but when a fire engulfed the All Saint’s Church on December 3 cops went to his home.

Brady was arrested wearing the same grey hooded top and black trousers as a figure captured walking towards the church less than two hours before the fire was discovered.

He admitted setting all seven fires as well as a further charge of burglary in relation to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park School on October 1 2020, and was given a hospital order under the Mental Health Act 1987 on September 2.

Supt McAughtrie added: “The final fire set by Brady at All Saints Church in Mackworth again robbed a community of a focal point that had a special place in peoples’ hearts.

"From weddings to funerals, christenings to carol concerts, the church was a place of real meaning for people.

“The overwhelming evidence that was presented to Brady meant that he had no other option than to plead guilty to the offences – and that guilty plea is testament to the outstanding work that was undertaken by the investigation team under incredible pressure to keep our communities safe.

“The sentence passed today ensures that the public are safe, and that Brady gets the help that he needs.”

Clive Stanbrook, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service area manager, said the fires will impact the local area for a long time to come.

He added: “The impact of the fires set by Brady will be remembered by the communities affected for many years to come.

“Despite the best efforts of the firefighters attending, St Mary’s School, Ravensdale Infants School and All Saint’s Church were destroyed, affecting the education of hundreds of school children and their families, as well as taking away a place of worship that sat at the heart of the Mackworth community.

“I’d like to acknowledge the work of our police colleagues for their meticulous investigation that was able to identify and arrest Brady before any further fires were set, ensuring the safety of our communities.