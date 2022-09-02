News you can trust since 1855
Driver crashes into sculpture on Chesterfield roundabout – as police arrest one ‘completely wasted’ man

A ‘completely wasted’ male was arrested after a car collided with a sculpture on a Chesterfield roundabout last night.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:35 pm

At around 9.55pm on Thursday, September 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received reports of a collision at the Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield.

Officers believe that the incident involved one vehicle – a Volkswagen Polo – which collided with the sculpture at the centre of the roundabout.

The DRPU tweeted: “Vehicle smashes through traffic lights onto roundabout whereupon occupants take to their toes leaving cans of beer behind.

One occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody.

“One occupant located on the roundabout completely wasted and refused to provide a breath test.”

One man was subsequently arrested for failing to provide a roadside breath test, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.