Driver crashes into sculpture on Chesterfield roundabout – as police arrest one ‘completely wasted’ man
A ‘completely wasted’ male was arrested after a car collided with a sculpture on a Chesterfield roundabout last night.
At around 9.55pm on Thursday, September 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received reports of a collision at the Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield.
Officers believe that the incident involved one vehicle – a Volkswagen Polo – which collided with the sculpture at the centre of the roundabout.
The DRPU tweeted: “Vehicle smashes through traffic lights onto roundabout whereupon occupants take to their toes leaving cans of beer behind.
“One occupant located on the roundabout completely wasted and refused to provide a breath test.”
One man was subsequently arrested for failing to provide a roadside breath test, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.