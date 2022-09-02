Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 9.55pm on Thursday, September 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received reports of a collision at the Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield.

Officers believe that the incident involved one vehicle – a Volkswagen Polo – which collided with the sculpture at the centre of the roundabout.

The DRPU tweeted: “Vehicle smashes through traffic lights onto roundabout whereupon occupants take to their toes leaving cans of beer behind.

One occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody.

“One occupant located on the roundabout completely wasted and refused to provide a breath test.”