Young Derbyshire driver “swerved” around officer when asked to stop

Sean McHugh, 18, nearly collided with a central reservation in Whittington Moor as he dodged the officer, who was on foot, in his Kia Creed on June 22.

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley said the constable had stood in front of McHugh’s car gesturing for it to stop after being notified the defendant’s passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

She told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “The vehicle served around the officer, nearly colliding with a central reservation.

“The officer slapped on the passenger window - the vehicle stopped about 100 yards up the road. When the lights changed to green they drove off.”

The court heard McHugh, of previous good character, admitted he was driving when he received a prosecution notice through the post.

Unrepresented by a solicitor he told the court: “I apologise for what happened.”

McHugh, of John Street, Eckington, admitted failing to stop for a constable.