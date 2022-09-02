Sloshed Derbyshire man clutched red wine as he held up paramedics
A sloshed Derbyshire man clutched a bottle of red wine as he lay down outside Chesterfield Royal Hospital holding up paramedics, a court heard.
“Aggressive and intoxicated” Mathew Bee, 47, was seen falling over and attempting to stand while refusing medical attention at the hospital on August 14.
Prosecutor Lynn Bickley told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “He was being aggressive with security guards and was drinking red wine he had brought with him.
“He became calm and was seen by medical staff - however he then lay on the floor outside stopping paramedics from removing patients.”
Police attended at around 10.10pm and Bee was arrested.
The court heard Bee had a previous conviction for drink driving.
The defendant, who had no legal representation, described suffering with his mental health and said he was seeking help for alcohol problems with Derbyshire Recovery Partnership.
Bee, of Hawthorne Close, Alfreton, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
A magistrate told him: “This took place in a hospital where the public would have been in distress - you would have added to that distress.
“If I were in hospital I wouldn't want someone behaving like that - we recommend you keep up the work you’re doing with the drinking programme and wish you every success.”
Bee was handed a £333 fine, a £133 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.