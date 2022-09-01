Drinker broke fellow drinker’s nose in unprovoked Chesterfield pub attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mathew Smith, 30, struck his victim - a complete stranger - to the side of his face when his back was turned after the injured man ordered a drink at the bar.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Smith’s victim received a black eye, was told the blow caused a blood clot and he would have to have his nose straightened to help him breathe.

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley described how on February 13 around 5pm the victim noticed a male staring at him as he ordered a drink at Inkersall’s Double Top pub.

She said: “He ordered drinks and realised he didn’t have his bank card so he asked his wife for hers.

“While stood with his wife he was punched from behind, hit to the side of the face. The male was then taken out of the bar.

“(The victim) was taken to hospital - his nose was broken, he also had a blood clot. The hospital said he would need an operation to straighten his nose and help him breathe.”

Ms Bickley said Smith made full admissions to police and had “no recollection of the night”.

She said: “He had been drinking vodka turbo shandies and couldn’t remember hitting anyone.

“He didn’t want to watch the footage of the incident and was disgusted with his own behaviour.”

The court heard Smith had a previous assault conviction from 2019.

Smith’s solicitor Nadine Wilford said her client suffered with “severe mental illness” - he was seeking help prior to the pandemic however this was “disrupted”.

She added: “He has a problem with drinking but doesn’t recall what happened - he is absolutely appalled with his behaviour. He has not drunk since the incident.”

A magistrate, committing Smith’s case to Derby Crown Court for sentence on September 22, said: “This case is so serious it’s going to go to Derby Crown Court."

Smith, of New Bolsover, Bolsover, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.