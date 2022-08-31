News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire man sent underage girl pervy messages asking for “a kiss”

A Derbyshire man has been handed a suspended jail term for engaging in sexual communication with a young girl.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:20 pm

Daniel Dye, 42, is said to have told the underage teen he “fancied her” while discussing sex with her and and asking for “a kiss”.

Derby Crown Court heard Dye sent the girl messages between May 26 and May 29 last year – admitting engaging in sexual communication with a a child.

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire Police paid £20,000 damages to driver who was headbutted by cop
Daniel Dye, 42, told the underage teen he “fancied her” while discussing sex with her and and asking for “a kiss”

Most Popular

Dye, of Greenfields, Eckington, was jailed for six months suspended for two years yesterday at Derby Crown Court.