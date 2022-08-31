Derbyshire man sent underage girl pervy messages asking for “a kiss”
A Derbyshire man has been handed a suspended jail term for engaging in sexual communication with a young girl.
Daniel Dye, 42, is said to have told the underage teen he “fancied her” while discussing sex with her and and asking for “a kiss”.
Derby Crown Court heard Dye sent the girl messages between May 26 and May 29 last year – admitting engaging in sexual communication with a a child.
Dye, of Greenfields, Eckington, was jailed for six months suspended for two years yesterday at Derby Crown Court.