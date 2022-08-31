Derbyshire man sent underage girl pervy messages asking for “a kiss”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Dye, 42, is said to have told the underage teen he “fancied her” while discussing sex with her and and asking for “a kiss”.

Derby Crown Court heard Dye sent the girl messages between May 26 and May 29 last year – admitting engaging in sexual communication with a a child.

