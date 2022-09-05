Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police have released the video showing the 39-year-old woman start to overtake the HGV but instead she swerved into the side of the vehicle - flipping her silver Vauxhall Corsa onto its roof.

The vehicle's wheels could be seen wobbling as she made the bid to get passed, before the started to swerve and smashed into the side of the lorry.

After the impact, the HGV then also began to swerve but managed to carry along the the A50 near Findern, Derbyshire.

The video shows the driver swerving before crashing into the side of the lorry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the accident last June 19, she failed her roadside breath test and blew 140 milligrammes which is three times the limit of 35, police said.

A later blood test showed there were 254 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, while the limit is 80.

Unbelievably, the woman escaped with just a grazed knee and some pain from the seatbelt, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Derbyshire Police have released the video to highlight the danger of drink driving

At Leicester and Rutland Magistrates Court on June 6, the motorist pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, which was suspended for 18 months.

The woman, who was not named by the police, was also disqualified from driving for five years, placed on a daily curfew for eight years, and has been ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.

Sergeant Scott Riley, of Derbyshire Constabulary Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision could have easily had fatal consequences, for the driver or for others.

"It also has a huge impact on the families of those affected.

"Please think, is it really worth putting yourself or others in danger for the sake of a drink?