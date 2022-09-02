Derbyshire PCSO charged with 29 alleged sexual offences against children
A police community support officer serving in Derbyshire has been charged with a number of sexual offences against children.
Matthew Shaw, 37, of Bernard Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was charged by Nottinghamshire Police with 29 alleged sexual offences against children.
Nottinghamshire Police, who are leading the investigation, executed a warrant on Wednesday, August 31.
Shaw was arrested and charged with 29 counts, which include filming children at swimming pool changing rooms.
The 29 counts relate to:
- Voyeurism
- Engaging in sexual communication with a child
- Causing a child to engage in sexual activity
- Causing a child to watch a sexual act
- Possession of indecent images of children
- Possessing an extreme pornographic image
- Committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Shaw appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday, September 2. He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 7.
The 37-year-old is suspended from his role at Derbyshire Constabulary, and Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Derbyshire Constabulary expects the highest level of standards and professionalism from our officers and staff.
“Should the alleged offences against Matthew Shaw be found proven then they would fall far below those expected of Derbyshire Constabulary employees.”