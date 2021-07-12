Shirebrook drink driver caught walking away 'in his socks' after crashing Audi into bush
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit caught a drink driver walking away from a crash scene ‘in his socks’ after he ploughed his car into a bush in Shirebrook.
The force saw the motorist, who was said to be drunk, attempting to leave the site of the crash in Shirebrook on Saturday, July 10.
He is thought to have misjudged his exit on a roundabout and instead drove his Audi straight into a bush and fence.
Officers located the driver walking away from the scene in just his socks.
He was then arrested.
In a Twitter post, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote: “Shirebrook last night. Drink driver fails to negotiate a roundabout choosing instead to drive straight in to a bush and fence. Owner located walking away from the scene in his socks. Arrested. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive”.
One social media user responded to the tweet, adding: “Saw the aftermath of this, just after it happened I think. Another car had stopped and the lads ran over.”