Ryan Colclough charged and set to appear in court next month after incident at pub in Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 17:34 GMT
Ryan Colclough has been charged with one count of section 20 GBH without intent – after an incident at a pub in Chesterfield.

This follows an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted at the Red Lion in Church Street, Brimington, on January 27 2024.

He will appear at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 7.

