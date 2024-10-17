Ryan Colclough charged and set to appear in court next month after incident at pub in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Colclough has been charged with one count of section 20 GBH without intent – after an incident at a pub in Chesterfield.

Ryan Colclough, 29, of Clowne, has been charged with one count of section 20 GBH without intent.

This follows an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted at the Red Lion in Church Street, Brimington, on January 27 2024.

He will appear at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 7.