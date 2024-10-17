Update on plans to extend Sheffield tram network to Chesterfield using use old railway lines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If approved, the plans would see South Yorkshire and Derbyshire connected.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard first announced that she was considering extending the Sheffield Supertram network to Chesterfield in April 2024.

Now South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority has issued an update on the plans which could see Derbyshire and South Yorkshire connected.

The scheme comes after the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority took control of Supertram from private company Stagecoach after 27 years earlier this year.

Technical feasibility work for the extension of the South Yorkshire Supertram network is underway - including possible tram train extensions to Chesterfield.

A South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) spokesperson said: “We are currently undertaking technical feasibility work for the extension of the South Yorkshire Supertram network, including possible tram train extensions to Chesterfield.

"We have stepped up our conversations with Government, sharing our ambitions and look forward to continuing our engagement with Ministers on these plans and how they are funded.”

The proposal is part of plans to use old railway lines for tram services and would see trams travelling down the old Don Valley railway line and the Barrow Hill line, connecting Chesterfield to Sheffield.

Trams would likely call at Sheffield, Darnall, Waverley, Woodhouse, Beighton, Killamarsh, Eckington, Barrow Hill, Whittington and Chesterfield.

This comes after plans to reopen Ivanhoe and Barrow Hill railway lines in Derbyshire were scrapped by the Government in July, following cuts to Restoring Your Railway fund.

The Barrow Hill Line was the original North Midland Railway line between Chesterfield and Rotherham, while the Ivanhoe line used to link Burton-upon-Trent and Leicester with trains calling at Derbyshire stations.

The decision sparked a lot of disappointment with councillors at a Derbyshire County Council meeting on October 15 calling the plans ‘extremely wrong’ and ‘shortsighted’.