The funding will be channeled into community projects with individual grants of up to £5,000 available.

The scheme has been in place since 2021 and has helped to reduce ASB in public spaces: now Angelique Foster, PCC for the region, has opened up the fourth round of funding.

Schemes relating to activities planned for the October half term will be prioritised with the Commissioner looking to commit further resources to the CCTV upgrades, youth diversionary projects, and the provision of sports activities.

The announcement comes after the Commissioner launched her Derbyshire Action Against Anti-Social Behaviour Plan, setting out a hardline approach to ASB across Derbyshire and Derby City.

£4.4milion of funding has been secured from the Home Office to implement the roll-out of ‘hotspot’ policing patrols and a new immediate visible justice initiative.

Angelique Foster, Derbyshire police and crime commissioner, said: "We have made some significant improvements already on how we tackle ASB and I am pleased with the achievements so far.

"With fresh investment from my Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention Grant Scheme and the launch of Derbyshire Action Against Anti-Social Behaviour initiative, the county is at the centre of unprecedented action to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

"What we are already doing is working. The latest Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) covering the 12 months up to the end of March 2023 shows ASB incidents are down by a further -15 per cent. Young people are receiving help to learn new skills and address the problems that can lead to criminal behaviour. This must continue.

"Any organisation that can support my plans for the county and contribute positive solutions should apply for this funding and help make a difference."

Grants of up to £5,000 are available for organisations which can successfully evidence their plans to increase the safety of local people and divert young people away from crime in support of the robust enforcement work she expects the force to deliver.