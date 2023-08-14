Renewed appeal after drain covers stolen from Long Eaton and Ilkeston
It is reported that ten drain covers were stolen from Long Eaton and Ilkeston around July 24 of this year.
These thefts are alleged to have occurred on the following streets:
- Lodge Road
- Lynden Avenue
- Wyvern Avenue
- Quorndon Crescent
- Collingwood Road
- Thoresby Road
- Grasmere Road
- Windermere Road
- Laurel Crescent
- Furnace Road (Ilkeston)
As reported, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We are very concerned by these thefts. Not only do council tax payers have to foot the bill to replace them, but missing grates can be very dangerous for everyone who uses the roads. If anyone has any information on any of these thefts please get in touch with the police straight away.”
The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers were stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drain covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Police renewed their appeal over the weekend (August 13).
If you have any information which can help with the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact police, quoting reference number 23*457607, on any of the methods below:
Website – there are crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website
Facebook - send police a private message
X (Twitter) – Direct message the contact centre
Phone - Call us on 101
You can also anonymously provide information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.