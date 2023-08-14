It is reported that ten drain covers were stolen from Long Eaton and Ilkeston around July 24 of this year.

These thefts are alleged to have occurred on the following streets:

Lodge Road

Lynden Avenue

Wyvern Avenue

Quorndon Crescent

Collingwood Road

Thoresby Road

Grasmere Road

Windermere Road

Laurel Crescent

Furnace Road (Ilkeston)

The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers have been stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drains covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Derbyshire police said thefts are not only costly but present a real danger to anyone using the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We are very concerned by these thefts. Not only do council tax payers have to foot the bill to replace them, but missing grates can be very dangerous for everyone who uses the roads. If anyone has any information on any of these thefts please get in touch with the police straight away.”

The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers were stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drain covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Police renewed their appeal over the weekend (August 13).

If you have any information which can help with the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact police, quoting reference number 23*457607, on any of the methods below:

Website – there are crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website

Facebook - send police a private message

X (Twitter) – Direct message the contact centre

Phone - Call us on 101