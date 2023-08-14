News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Renewed appeal after drain covers stolen from Long Eaton and Ilkeston

Police have launched a renewed appeal for information after a number of drain covers were stolen.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read

It is reported that ten drain covers were stolen from Long Eaton and Ilkeston around July 24 of this year.

These thefts are alleged to have occurred on the following streets:

  • Lodge Road
  • Lynden Avenue
  • Wyvern Avenue
  • Quorndon Crescent
  • Collingwood Road
  • Thoresby Road
  • Grasmere Road
  • Windermere Road
  • Laurel Crescent
  • Furnace Road (Ilkeston)
The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers have been stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drains covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Derbyshire police said thefts are not only costly but present a real danger to anyone using the road.The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers have been stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drains covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Derbyshire police said thefts are not only costly but present a real danger to anyone using the road.
The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers have been stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drains covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Derbyshire police said thefts are not only costly but present a real danger to anyone using the road.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As reported, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We are very concerned by these thefts. Not only do council tax payers have to foot the bill to replace them, but missing grates can be very dangerous for everyone who uses the roads. If anyone has any information on any of these thefts please get in touch with the police straight away.”

The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers were stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drain covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Police renewed their appeal over the weekend (August 13).

If you have any information which can help with the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact police, quoting reference number 23*457607, on any of the methods below:

Website – there are crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website

Facebook - send police a private message

X (Twitter) – Direct message the contact centre

Phone - Call us on 101

You can also anonymously provide information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.