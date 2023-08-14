Royal Derby Hospital: man dies after falling from roof
Emergency services were called to the hospital shortly before midday on Saturday (August 12) due to concerns over the safety of a man.
Police attempted to speak to the man, who was on the roof of the building, for about half an hour before he was seen to fall.
Paramedics gave immediate medical assistance but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigations continue but it’s not believed the circumstances are suspicious.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers attempted to speak to the man but he was seen to fall from the roof just after 12.25pm. He was given immediate medical attention but died shortly after.
“The man’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of his death, but at this present time we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.”