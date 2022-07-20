On Wednesday, July 20, the Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team revealed they had received reports of fireworks being set off in the area.

This comes amid a spate of deliberate blazes across the county. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have urged residents not to start garden fires or BBQs and to dispose of cigarettes responsibly – with the hot, dry weather over recent days increasing the risk of fires breaking out.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Recently we have had reports of fireworks being set off in the dry weather. This has potential to cause the same damage as garden fires and BBQs.

Residents were urged to avoid anything that could start a fire.