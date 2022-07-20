Fire crews called to several incidents of fly-tipped waste set on fire in Derbyshire town

Firefighters have faced a number of incidents in and around a Derbyshire town – in which fly-tipped waste was set alight.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 2:58 pm

The Dronfield Fire Station have received multiple reports of fly-tipped waste being set on fire across the area – with occurrences in Dronfield Nature Park, Holmesfield, Coal Aston and Barlow.

Fire crews believe that these blazes, which have taken place over recent days, were started deliberately – tying up their resources and delaying their response to emergencies where there is a risk to life.

There have been several incidents of this nature in recent days.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to report it anonymously to FireStopppers either online by calling 0800 169 5558.

