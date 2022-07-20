Fire crews called to several incidents of fly-tipped waste set on fire in Derbyshire town

The Dronfield Fire Station have received multiple reports of fly-tipped waste being set on fire across the area – with occurrences in Dronfield Nature Park, Holmesfield, Coal Aston and Barlow.

Fire crews believe that these blazes, which have taken place over recent days, were started deliberately – tying up their resources and delaying their response to emergencies where there is a risk to life.

There have been several incidents of this nature in recent days.