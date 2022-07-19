Each summer, Derbyshire County Council – with the help of the district and borough councils – carry out a maintenance programme on all the dual carriageways in the county.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, picking up litter, emptying the gullies and drains and fixing any potholes.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “Most of the dual carriageways will only have lane closures, but we will need to fully close some of them to enable the work to be carried out safely, so I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

These are all the roads that will be closed for maintenance work over July in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1. A6 Chapel-en-le-Frith Between August 1 and 4, lane closures will be in place on the A6 Chapel bypass from 7.00am and 3.30pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. A6 Taddington On Friday, August 5, there will be lane closures on the A6 at Taddington between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. A619 Rother Way On Saturday, August 6, the A619 Rother Way will be closed from 4.00am to 11.00am. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. A619 Baslow Road On Monday, August 8, the A619 Baslow Road will be closed from 6.00pm until 6.00am on Tuesday, August 9. Photo: Google Photo Sales