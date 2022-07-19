Each summer, Derbyshire County Council – with the help of the district and borough councils – carry out a maintenance programme on all the dual carriageways in the county.
The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, picking up litter, emptying the gullies and drains and fixing any potholes.
Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “Most of the dual carriageways will only have lane closures, but we will need to fully close some of them to enable the work to be carried out safely, so I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”
These are all the roads that will be closed for maintenance work over July in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.