Developer responds as residents raise concerns about smell from former Coalite plant in Bolsover - as work begins

Work has started on the site of a former coking plant near Bolsover to transform it into headquarters for Chesterfield-based Peak Pharmacy.

The smell of chemicals which has been lingering in the area finally disappeared a few years ago – only to resurface as work on the site began.

The developer has admitted that some odours might be released into the atmosphere as construction work takes place. but have reassured residents there are no health risks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has begun to build a new headquarters for Peak Pharmacy on the site of the former Coalite coking plant in Bolsover. (Image: St Francis Group/iSec)

Tony Smith, who lives in the area, said in a letter to Derbyshire Times: “ Although the development of the old Coalite site has been welcome (the smell which lingered for years, was at last gone), with the latest earthworks taking place, that awful smell has been resurrected.

“I thought the contaminated earth had been buried onsite, never to be disturbed again.”

Lisa Jones, on Derbyshire Times Facebook page, added: “ Quite shocking that the land is being excavated and the horrible smell is permeating from the ground. Hope the people doing the ground works are wearing suitable protective clothing.

“The Health Protection agency should be called out to take soil samples and assess long term health issues and the chemicals in the soil. I would not want to be working or visiting the Peak Pharmacy HQ once it is constructed. So dangerous to residents when excavating soil on windy days as contaminants travel in the wind.”

Liam Inugu Burns said on Facebook: “The fact, it's been like six-seven years and still stinks, speaks volumes.”

But developer St Francis Group has responded to the residents’ worries and explained the safety measures which are in place to make the transformation as safe as possible.

They said: “ The former Coalite site at Buttermilk Lane, Bolsover has been successfully remediated to specific risk-based remediation targets agreed with the Environment Agency and the relevant Local Authority’s Contaminated Land Officers.

“Significant ground improvement work has gone into the remediation of this important employment site since 2015, which has resulted in contamination concentrations being reduced by 10,000 times to safe concentration levels agreed with regulators.

“Throughout this specialist process, we have engaged with regulatory authorities and the local community, through regular face to face meetings (via a steering Committee), public consultations, and via monthly project meetings.

“However, ground odour may still potentially be detected when the ground is disturbed during future construction works. This odour poses no risk to public health and will reduce again once the ground is ‘sealed’ as part of the construction and development process, under buildings, yards, and landscaping.

“All site investigations, Risk Assessments and the remediation works themselves have been independently supervised and verified by an Environmental Consultancy. A record of all Environmental works, environmental air monitoring, gas monitoring and soils and water laboratory data has been documented and used to discharge the relevant statutory conditions for the site.