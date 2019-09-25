Police want to speak to these people in connection with damage to Chesterfield bridal shop window

Police are appealing for information after the window of a bridal shop in Chesterfield was damaged.

The window of Nora Eve Bridal, on West Bars, was damaged overnight between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September. 7

Call Derbyshire police on 101 if you recognise any of these people.

Police have released some CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Although the images are not the best quality, we hope someone may recognise the clothing some of the individuals were wearing, or will remember seeing the group and come forward."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*477156 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Webb, in any correspondence.