Police urge witnesses to come forward after another spate of ‘offensive graffiti’ in Derbyshire town

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of criminal damage and offensive graffiti daubed on benches at the Lea Brook Valley community area, in the woodland behind the Civic Centre.

Officers believe the incident took place between 4.00pm on Wednesday, September 14 and 3.00pm on Saturday, September 17.

Any information should be reported directly to the Dronfield SNT.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We appreciate that this is a wide time period in which this damage happened but the location is near a high footfall footpath. We are seeking anyone in the area that witnessed the incident.”

There have been several similar offences this year – including Nazi graffiti that appeared at the Civic Centre’s Farwater Lane car park.