Police appeal for information after Nazi graffiti appears in Derbyshire town

Police are asking the public to help their investigation after Nazi graffiti appeared in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:39 pm

On Thursday, June 30, the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of Nazi graffiti in the town.

In a Facebook post, the Dronfield SNT said: “Despite previous posts, unfortunately Dronfield still suffers from anti-social, criminal damage in the guise of graffiti.

“The most recent spate of graffiti has occurred at the Civic Centre’s Farwater Lane car park. This graffiti is to a public notice board and is offensive, showing a swastika.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

“I am sure that you will agree this is totally unacceptable and any identified offenders will be dealt with by way of a robust response as this crime is motivated by hatred.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact message the Dronfield SNT Facebook page, quoting crime number 22000376453. Derbyshire Police can also be contacted using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.