Derbyshire green groups and opposition parties unite against lifting fracking ban

All of Derbyshire’s main opposition political parties and a wide range of local and regional environmental, countryside, climate and anti-fracking organisations have come together to condemn the new Prime Minister’s lifting of the ban imposed on fracking by the previous Government in late 2019.

They also condemned any easing of earthquake and planning rules.

Derbyshire Green Party, Derbyshire Labour Party and Derbyshire Lib Dems along with groups: Derby and Derbyshire Climate Coalitions, the Derbyshire Dales Climate Hub, Transition Chesterfield, local anti-fracking groups in NE Derbyshire, the Derbyshire Mineral Plan Community Action Group (DMPCAG) plus Friends of the Earth and CPRE- the countryside charity have all voiced their opposition to the return of fracking.

Campaigners staged a peaceful protest through Eckington and Marsh Lane.

Andy Tickle, head of campaigns at CPRE Peak District and South Yorkshire, said: “Fracking is not the answer to the current energy crisis or to solving future energy security issues – and it is strongly opposed by local communities in Derbyshire. Liz Truss has said fracking can only happen with local consent, so surely this new plan must be dead in the water already?”

Ross Shipman, a North Derbyshire Derbyshire District councillor for Tupton has been asking residents to speak up against the plans.

He said: “There many negative things that happen off the back of a fracking operation, it is just not worth doing at all. We should be investing in renewables, bringing forward policies that are actually going to bring down people's energy prices instead of embarking on something that in years to come, we're going to regret.

“At a very basic level, fracking means taking the fossil fuels out of the ground. And then in cases we are burning it, it would turn into products that you can't dispose of easily. It is going to contribute towards climate change. Fracking also means contaminating water and the fact that they're gonna have to clear the land to put the drilling rings will impact the wildlife.

“And if they do the exploratory fracking, and find shell rock, then they're going to want to expand the operation well beyond Eckington. The fracking fields in America and Australia, tend to go for miles. Derbyshire's got a beautiful landscape. And the last thing I want, and I'm sure many residents want, is to look out the window and see all these horrible looking drilling rings that are lit up at night.

“All the traffic movements are going to be coming in and out of small villages, at the roads that now can't even cope with cars driving on. It would mean extra massive lorries, and tankers that are taking materials to the site, getting rid of the excess water from the fracking operation. It's just gonna be devastating.”