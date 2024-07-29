Police step up town centre patrols in Chesterfield after increase in high-value thefts from TK Maxx and other stores
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were on patrol in Chesterfield town centre over the weekend, amid a significant rise in high-value thefts.
A Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Patrols have been conducted around TK Maxx and surrounding shops, due to the large increase in high value shop thefts.
“We are working closely with shops and Chesterfield CCTV in preventing shop thefts, and catching them in the act so we can look at prosecution.
READ THIS: Chesterfield assault saw man pushed off his bike by men in BMW – while travelling at 30mph along busy road
“We have also got a direct radio link to shops so that we can react quicker to incidents surrounding shoplifting.”