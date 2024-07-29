Police step up town centre patrols in Chesterfield after increase in high-value thefts from TK Maxx and other stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are working to tackle a spike in high-value thefts from shops in Chesterfield town centre.

Officers were on patrol in Chesterfield town centre over the weekend, amid a significant rise in high-value thefts.

A Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Patrols have been conducted around TK Maxx and surrounding shops, due to the large increase in high value shop thefts.

“We are working closely with shops and Chesterfield CCTV in preventing shop thefts, and catching them in the act so we can look at prosecution.

There has been a rise in the number of thefts from shops across Chesterfield town centre.