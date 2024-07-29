Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist was assaulted along a busy Chesterfield road – being pushed from his bike by a group of males travelling in a BMW.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on Stand Road, Chesterfield – which took place on Saturday, June 15.

Between 8.05pm and 8.15pm, a man was pushed from his bicycle whilst travelling at around 30mph, by unknown males who pulled alongside him in a dark coloured BMW. The vehicle then turned left onto Sheffield Road and left the scene.

Officers wish to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may have seen this incident take place.

The incident occurred along Stand Road in Chesterfield.

If you have any information which may help with the investigation, contact PC Nicholls 31031 using one of the following methods –quoting reference number 24000353531:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101