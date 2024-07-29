Chesterfield assault saw man pushed off his bike by men in BMW – while travelling at 30mph along busy road
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on Stand Road, Chesterfield – which took place on Saturday, June 15.
Between 8.05pm and 8.15pm, a man was pushed from his bicycle whilst travelling at around 30mph, by unknown males who pulled alongside him in a dark coloured BMW. The vehicle then turned left onto Sheffield Road and left the scene.
Officers wish to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may have seen this incident take place.
If you have any information which may help with the investigation, contact PC Nicholls 31031 using one of the following methods –quoting reference number 24000353531:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.