Police release images after raid on suspected Chesterfield drugs den

Derbyshire police officers revealed they had seized the items following the execution of a warrant in Barrow Hill.

Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they had taken part alongside the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, Chesterfield Town Centre SNT and the police dogs unit.

Police have found weapons, drugs and cash after a raid in Chesterfield. Image: Derbyshire police.

A spokesperson said two people had been arrested.

Drugs, money and weapons were all seized, and the SNT has posted images of the weapons found at the address.

