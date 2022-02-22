Police release images after raid on suspected Chesterfield drugs den
Police have found weapons, drugs and cash after a raid in Chesterfield.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:45 pm
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:49 pm
Derbyshire police officers revealed they had seized the items following the execution of a warrant in Barrow Hill.
Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they had taken part alongside the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, Chesterfield Town Centre SNT and the police dogs unit.
A spokesperson said two people had been arrested.
Drugs, money and weapons were all seized, and the SNT has posted images of the weapons found at the address.