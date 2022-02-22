Police slam 'driving morons' forced to ditch Land Rover in Derbyshire floods

The incident occurred over the weekend in Glutton Bridge, near Buxton, amid flooding caused by storms Eunice and Franklin across Derbyshire.

Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are calling for help to identify those responsible.

A spokesperson said: “Here’s an appeal to the responsible off-road driving community. First of all, though, thank you for your good work over the last few days helping out those in water-related peril.

Off-road drivers who caused damage to farming land in the Peak District have been labelled ‘morons’ by police. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Now, unfortunately, the irresponsible off-road driving morons spoil the reputation of the rest as can be seen in these images.

"This was at Glutton Bridge near Buxton where a group of drivers amused themselves by tearing up some agricultural land so if anyone has any other footage of this lot where their registration plates can be read, we’d love to hear from you so we can get on with prosecuting them.”