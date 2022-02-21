Spectacular pictures capture flooded and storm-battered Derbyshire

They were captured by Derbyshire photographer Rod Kirkpatrick at locations including Matlock, Matlock Bath and Rowsley.
The Derwent Valley was hit hard by flooding after Storm Franklin unleashed strong winds and torrential rain overnight into Monday morning.
Parts of Matlock town centre were under water this morning.
Areas including Ambergate, Belper and Little Eaton also suffered flood damage, with roads across the area closed to traffic.
1. Stormy Derbyshire
Water cascades over Derwent Dam into Ladybower Reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District.
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
2. Stormy Derbyshire
The bandstand in Hall Leys Park, Matlock.
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
3. Stormy Derbyshire
Matlock, and other parts of the Derwent Valley, have been battered by Storm Franklin.
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
4. Stormy Derbyshire
Hall Leys Park, Matlock, and an abandoned car bottom right.
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press