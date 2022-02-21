Bakewell Road, Matlock, lies under water as overnight rain deluged the area.

Spectacular pictures capture flooded and storm-battered Derbyshire

These stunning images show how Derbyshire has been battered by flooding and 60mph winds during a weekend of stormy weather.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:08 pm

They were captured by Derbyshire photographer Rod Kirkpatrick at locations including Matlock, Matlock Bath and Rowsley.

The Derwent Valley was hit hard by flooding after Storm Franklin unleashed strong winds and torrential rain overnight into Monday morning.

Parts of Matlock town centre were under water this morning.

Areas including Ambergate, Belper and Little Eaton also suffered flood damage, with roads across the area closed to traffic.

Stormy Derbyshire

Water cascades over Derwent Dam into Ladybower Reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Stormy Derbyshire

The bandstand in Hall Leys Park, Matlock.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Stormy Derbyshire

Matlock, and other parts of the Derwent Valley, have been battered by Storm Franklin.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Stormy Derbyshire

Hall Leys Park, Matlock, and an abandoned car bottom right.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

