Police issue warning amid several incidents in Derbyshire town – involving dogs biting members of the public and their pets
The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have urged residents to keep their dogs under control – following several reports of incidents involving dogs in the town.
A team spokesperson said: “We want to remind all pet owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control while in public spaces.
“Recently, we’ve received multiple reports of minor dog bites and incidents where owners have lost control of their dogs, who have then frightened, and in some cases bitten, other members of the public and their pets.
“To keep our community safe and enjoyable for everyone, please take the following precautions. Use a leash when walking your dog in public areas. Be aware of your dog's behaviour around other people and animals. Socialise your pets to help them feel comfortable in crowded spaces.
“We would also like to request people don't approach other dogs to pet them or allow their dogs to interact with them without first getting permission from the owners, as the dog may be reactive and not respond well to strangers or other dogs touching or going near them.”
They added: “Thank you for your cooperation in making our neighbourhood a safe place for everyone – both two-legged and four-legged.”