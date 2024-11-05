Police release images of people they wish to trace in connection with thefts from Tesco store in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:53 BST
Police have issued photos of a number of people they are trying to locate – as they investigate shop thefts from a Derbyshire Tesco store.

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team are investigating an incident relating to shop thefts from the Tesco store on Rutland Street, Ilkeston.

A team spokesperson said: “We believe the people shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise them or have any information which could help us trace them?”

If you can assist, contact the team making reference to the image you are identifying. You can use any of the following non-emergency contact methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

