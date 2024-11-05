Police release images of people they wish to trace in connection with thefts from Tesco store in Derbyshire town

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team are investigating an incident relating to shop thefts from the Tesco store on Rutland Street, Ilkeston.

A team spokesperson said: “We believe the people shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise them or have any information which could help us trace them?”

If you can assist, contact the team making reference to the image you are identifying. You can use any of the following non-emergency contact methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101