Police reveal details of latest scam text – urging Chesterfield residents to remain vigilant

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:27 BST
Chesterfield residents have been warned to stay cautious amid reports of a new scam text.

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of scam text messages being sent to residents.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of text messages that are being sent out, stating – ‘you have not yet claimed your living allowance 2023 - 2024. Your entitlement will be held for one week, this is a final reminder.’

“If you receive any text messages like these, here is what to do. Don't text back or call the number the message has been sent from. Don't give out any personal or bank details. Call the company they claim to be from to check if it is a scam. Don't click on any links that are in the text messages.

Residents were urged to report any potential scam texts.
Residents were urged to report any potential scam texts.

“Copy the message and forward it to 7726 (spam). This helps your network provider spot and block similar messages in the future. Make your family and friends aware. If you are concerned that you or a family member has been a victim of a scam or fraud then please contact 101.”

