Chesterfield residents have been warned to stay cautious amid reports of a new scam text.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of scam text messages being sent to residents.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of text messages that are being sent out, stating – ‘you have not yet claimed your living allowance 2023 - 2024. Your entitlement will be held for one week, this is a final reminder.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you receive any text messages like these, here is what to do. Don't text back or call the number the message has been sent from. Don't give out any personal or bank details. Call the company they claim to be from to check if it is a scam. Don't click on any links that are in the text messages.

Residents were urged to report any potential scam texts.

“Copy the message and forward it to 7726 (spam). This helps your network provider spot and block similar messages in the future. Make your family and friends aware. If you are concerned that you or a family member has been a victim of a scam or fraud then please contact 101.”