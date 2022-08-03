Police issue update as man released under investigation after sudden death in Chesterfield

A man who was arrested after the sudden death of another man in Chesterfield last month has been released under investigation.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 9:54 am

Police were called to a property on Station Lane in Old Whittington on Wednesday, July 6, following reports by parademics that a man was unwell.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died a week later.

The Derbyshire Times told how a police cordon remained around the property on Friday, July 15, with Derbyshire Constabulary later confirming that officers were in attendance at the address following a sudden death.

The property on Station Lane, Old Whittington was under police cordon last month

The force has now revealed that a man was arrested in connection with the death, but he has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary added: “At this time the circumstances surrounding man’s death remains unexplained and we are continuing to carry out an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”

