Police issue update as man released under investigation after sudden death in Chesterfield

Police were called to a property on Station Lane in Old Whittington on Wednesday, July 6, following reports by parademics that a man was unwell.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died a week later.

The Derbyshire Times told how a police cordon remained around the property on Friday, July 15, with Derbyshire Constabulary later confirming that officers were in attendance at the address following a sudden death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property on Station Lane, Old Whittington was under police cordon last month

The force has now revealed that a man was arrested in connection with the death, but he has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary added: “At this time the circumstances surrounding man’s death remains unexplained and we are continuing to carry out an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”