Police issue update as man released under investigation after sudden death in Chesterfield

Police were called to a property on Station Lane in Old Whittington on Wednesday, July 6, following reports by parademics that a man was unwell.
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died a week later.
The Derbyshire Times told how a police cordon remained around the property on Friday, July 15, with Derbyshire Constabulary later confirming that officers were in attendance at the address following a sudden death.
The force has now revealed that a man was arrested in connection with the death, but he has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary added: “At this time the circumstances surrounding man’s death remains unexplained and we are continuing to carry out an investigation on behalf of the coroner.”