Police cordon off Chesterfield house following sudden death

Police tape has been used to cordon off the property on Station Lane in Old Whittington, with reports suggesting officers have been at the scene since yesterday (Thursday, July 14).

The property remained under police guard this morning.

Pictures from the scene showed one police van parked outside the cordon and items of furniture in the garden.

The property on Station Lane, Old Whittington, remained under police cordon this morning

Derbyshire Constabulary has now confirmed that officers have been in attendance at the address following a report of a sudden death.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Enquiries are currently ongoing as we work to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the death.