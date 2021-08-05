Police investigate following reports of a woman trapped in North Derbyshire field by a man

The force said they were called to Killamarsh at around 4.30pm on Monday, July 26 due to an alleged public order incident.

A woman claimed a man with two large dogs refused to let her and her daughter out of a field.

He allegedly blocked her exit from the field – which had her daughter’s horse in – and shouted abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in a field in Killamarsh on July 26.

The apparently pair only managed to leave after the mum forced her way through the gate.

Officers confirmed they are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers were called to reports of a public order incident at a field off Boiley Lane on 26 July.

“Enquiries are ongoing into circumstances of the incident.

"No arrests have been made.”