Police investigate following reports of a woman trapped in North Derbyshire field by a man

Derbyshire police have confirmed they are investigating a public order incident following a report that a woman was trapped in a North Derbyshire field.

By Lizzie Day
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:29 pm

The force said they were called to Killamarsh at around 4.30pm on Monday, July 26 due to an alleged public order incident.

A woman claimed a man with two large dogs refused to let her and her daughter out of a field.

He allegedly blocked her exit from the field – which had her daughter’s horse in – and shouted abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident took place in a field in Killamarsh on July 26.

The apparently pair only managed to leave after the mum forced her way through the gate.

Officers confirmed they are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers were called to reports of a public order incident at a field off Boiley Lane on 26 July.

“Enquiries are ongoing into circumstances of the incident.

"No arrests have been made.”

Police called to 'explosion' in Derbyshire town

Police issue CCTV appeal after Chesterfield burglary

Derbyshire force comments over removal of banner saying Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks ‘let down by police’

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.