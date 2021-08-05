Police were called just before 3.30am this morning (Thursday August 5) to reports of a loud bang near to Manvers Court in Shirebrook.

Officers attended and a car was found with significant damage to the front of the vehicle, and inquiries are now ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

Nearby residents took to social media to report hearing a ‘loud explosion’ in the area.

Nearby residents heard an explosion in the early hours

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, or with any information which could help with our enquiries.

“Call us on 101 and please quote reference 21*438198 in any correspondence.”