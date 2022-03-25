Police hunt for four men in Ford Transit vehicle after Chesterfield ram raid

Derbyshire Constabulary has released more information about the incident in Inkersall in the early hours of the morning – which left the community shocked.

Officers were called to the Co-op store in Inkersall just after 2.30am.

“At the scene officers found a Ford transit tipper van had been used to ram the doors of the shop in Inkersall Green Road,” a force spokesperson said.

The Co-op, in Inkersall, has been hit by a ram raid. Image: Coun Dean Rhodes.

"It is believed a number of items were stolen from the store before the four men left the scene and drove off towards Duckmanton.

“Officers are keen to speak to any homeowners with CCTV that covers the area, as well as any drivers who may have been in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.”

Councillor Dean Rhodes, an Inkersall parish councillor, said: “I’m so glad no one has been hurt and would like to thank the residents that reported this and also the police for their prompt response on this matter.

"Please bear with the police and forensics whilst a full investigation is carried out,” he added.

Staveley police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) earlier released images of the damage caused to the shop front.

Anyone with information can contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*169988.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.