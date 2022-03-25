Early hours ram-raid on Chesterfield Co-op store

The Co-op, on Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield, was targeted at about 2.30am today (Friday, March 25).

Community leaders have been left shocked by the incident and have urged people to let officers carry out their investigation.

Councillor Dean Rhodes, an Inkersall parish councillor, said: “I’m so glad no one has been hurt and would like to thank the residents that reported this and also the police for their prompt response on this matter.

A Chesterfield Co-op store has been ram-raided overnight. Image: Derbyshire police.

"Please bear with the police and forensics whilst a full investigation is carried out,” Coun Rhodes added

A Staveley police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) spokesperson said officers wanted to hear from anyone with information.

“If anyone who was passing the location at the time of the offence and has dash camera footage of the incident, please contact officers on the below.

The Co-op, in Inkersall, has been hit by a ram-raid. Image: Coun Dean Rhodes.

“Also if any local residents witnessed the vehicles used and or the offenders, can you also please contact officers, quoting police incident number 76-250322,” the unit added on Facebook.

• Facebook – send officers a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message the police contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form by visiting the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

• Phone – call officers on 101.