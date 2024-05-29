Police help to seize thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes from shop in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Illegal cigarettes and vapes were among the items seized from a shop in a Derbyshire town.

Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team officers assisted Derbyshire Trading Standards this week, after a local shop was reported to be selling illegal tobacco and vaping products.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Illegal tobacco can include counterfeit tobacco products that are a “serious risk to health”, as some products have been found to contain harmful elements – including things such as asbestos, weed killer, mould and even faeces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...