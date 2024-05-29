Police help to seize thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes from shop in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th May 2024, 13:06 BST
Illegal cigarettes and vapes were among the items seized from a shop in a Derbyshire town.

Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team officers assisted Derbyshire Trading Standards this week, after a local shop was reported to be selling illegal tobacco and vaping products.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Illegal tobacco can include counterfeit tobacco products that are a “serious risk to health”, as some products have been found to contain harmful elements – including things such as asbestos, weed killer, mould and even faeces.

“In carrying out the operation the following products were seized: 3,000 illegal cigarettes, 50 illegal tobacco pouches (50g) and 49 non-compliant vapes – with a total retail value of £2,500.”