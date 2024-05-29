Police help to seize thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes from shop in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team officers assisted Derbyshire Trading Standards this week, after a local shop was reported to be selling illegal tobacco and vaping products.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Illegal tobacco can include counterfeit tobacco products that are a “serious risk to health”, as some products have been found to contain harmful elements – including things such as asbestos, weed killer, mould and even faeces.
READ THIS: Chesterfield property: One road claims three places among the top 10 most expensive postcodes to buy a house
“In carrying out the operation the following products were seized: 3,000 illegal cigarettes, 50 illegal tobacco pouches (50g) and 49 non-compliant vapes – with a total retail value of £2,500.”