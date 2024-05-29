Three postcodes along Chatsworth Road feature in the top ten compiled by Property Solvers.

The average house price in Chesterfield is £212, 902, based on HM Land Registry data.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 69 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-6,511 (-2%).

In April 2024, there were 145 new estate agency instructions, 115 agreed home sales and 90 property price reductions.

Over the last year, 908 residential properties were sold – a drop of 407 transactions (-44.82%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (234) were in the £110,000 - £164,000 range. Then came properties in the £164,000 - £218,000 range, where 227 were sold within this price bracket.

1 . Chesterfield's most expensive roads to buy a house Chatsworth Road, top right, and South Lodge Court, bottom, feature among Chesterfield's top 10 most expensive streets to buy a house. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Chatsworth Road, S40 3NU The leafy stretch of Chatsworth Road beyond Brookfield School which falls within the S40 3NU postcode is Chesterfield's most expensive place to buy a house at an average price of £873,750. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Old Road, S40 3QF Old Road, Chesterfield emerges as the second most expensive place to buy a house with an average sale price of £748, 333. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Matlock Road, Walton, S42 7LD The average price for a house on Matlock Road, Walton is £720, 833. Photo: Google Photo Sales